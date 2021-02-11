Where did coronavirus come from? WHO investigates in Wuhan

Investigators of the World Health Organization (WHO), who were in China's Wuhan city to find out about the origin of coronavirus, are still figuring out the origins of the virus. One possibility is that the deadly virus may have originated outside the country and brought to China through import of frozen foods. The team also rejected the theory of virus getting leaked from a lab, calling it 'extremely unlikely' and said further studies were not required on this. China had received flak from a lot of quarters, including the then US President Donald Trump, for not informing the world about the virus and trying to cover up deaths in the Hubei province, where infections were first reported. Watch the video for more on the mystery surrounding the virus.

