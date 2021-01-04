Which will be the best vaccine option for India against COVID-19?

India's drug regulator DCGI gave final emergency-use approval for two coronavirus vaccines: Covishield and Covaxin. Covishield is to be administered in two doses and claims to have an overall efficacy of 62 per cent. The vaccine is believed to have higher efficacy if the two doses are administered three months apart. Covaxin is indigenous. So far, about 22,500 participants have been vaccinated in India and it has been found to be safe. Watch the video to know why Covaxin and Covieshield might be the best options for India.