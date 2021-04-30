WHO astonished over COVID surge, says it's a 'fragile situation globally'

The situation in India, where COVID-19 cases have surged, is 'beyond heartbreaking', and the World Health Organization is sending extra staff and supplies there to help fight the pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. The WHO has redeployed 2,600 staff members from other programmes in India to help support the effort to fight the disease, he said, citing figures provided.. Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19 said that the exponential growth in case numbers is truly astonishing. She added that there have been similar trajectories of increase in transmission in a number of countries, which has not been at the same scale and did not have the same level of impact of burden on the healthcare system that India is witnessing. Watch the video for more.

