Who is to blame for the Yes Bank mess?

March 6, 2020
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday that the apex bank will take swift action for the revival of Yes Bank. The Governor said that the moratorium period of 30 days is the outer limit. Governor Das' comments come after RBI imposed restrictions on Yes Bank for a month. Yes Bank depositors can only withdraw Rs 50,000 in that period. This caused panic among depositors. On the other hand, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram have slammed the Modi government for crisis in the banking sector. Who is responsible for the collapse of Yes Bank? Experts analyse the crisis in banking sector and the way forward.





