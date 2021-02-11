WHO on source of coronavirus; Royal Enfield may hike prices

Investigators of the World Health Organization (WHO) have found that coronavirus may have originated outside the country and brought to China through import of frozen foods; Adar Poonawalla-led firm Rising Star Holdings is planning to acquire controlling stake in financial services company Magma Fincorp via open offer; Niche bike maker Royal Enfield may look at hiking prices from April in view of rising commodity prices, a top company official said on Wednesday. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Do business in India but follow laws too, Ravi Shankar Prasad to Twitter