The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said; Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, has been formally inducted into the family empire; Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday said lockdown extensions are not just economically disastrous but also create another medical crisis. Watch this and more news on News Blast.