Why all hopes are pinned onto Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla is the CEO of his family-owned company Serum Institute of India, which is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume. Poonawalla, who is in the spotlight in the global vaccine race for coronavirus, has promised to manufacture 400 million doses per month after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine. He has become the biggest hope for the global community during the pandemic. Serum Institute is currently conducting phase 3 clinical trials for the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine. Here is all you need to know about the man himself and how he might prove to be our best bet during the pandemic. Watch the video for more.

