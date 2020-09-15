 Why economic uncertainty has increased appeal for gold for investors : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Why economic uncertainty has increased appeal for gold for investors

BusinessToday.In | September 15, 2020

Gold has been the best investment in the past five years, with a return of 17.7 per cent per year. Equities have given a return of 7-8 per cent, while real estate has returned a mere 5.3 per cent per year during the period. With economic uncertainty worsening across the globe, investors have increasingly added gold in their portfolio for safety. A weakening dollar (also considered a safe haven) has also been considered good for gold. Industry experts say the yellow metal will remain a preferred investment option in future as well. Watch the video for more.

Gold price rises for second day; silver rates at Rs 69,600



