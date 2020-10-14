Why farmers are still burning stubble while Delhi air worsens

The air quality of Delhi is deteriorating every day and residents are struggling to breathe. The city recorded its worst air quality since February on October 12 as the concentration of fine particulate matters PM2.5 and PM10 increased to their highest recorded levels this season. The Delhi government, in collaboration with the Pusa Institute of Technology, started the field trial of the new bio-decomposer technique on Tuesday at the Hiranki village in the Northwest district of Delhi. The technique provides an option for farmers to dispose of the crop remains without burning the stubble. Watch the video for more.