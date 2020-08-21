Why iconic American bike Harley-Davidson failed in the Indian market

The worst pandemic in 100 years has resulted in a massive churn in corporate boardrooms across sectors and countries. For Milwaukee-based iconic American cruiser bike maker Harley Davidson, it is particularly intense. The bike company is facing declining interest among young customers in markets around the world. To stay afloat, Harley is planning to trim its product portfolio by a third and shrink its global footprint to 50-odd profitable markets. Watch the video for more.

