Why India has dropped plasma therapy for COVID treatment

India has officially removed the use of convalescent plasma, popularly known as plasma therapy, on COVID-19 patients from its clinical management guidelines for the disease. The therapy has been a subject of intensive debate ever since the Delhi government allowed its use in some cases last year. The previous guidelines allowed 'off label' use of plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients during moderate stage within seven days of the onset of symptoms. However, in many cases, doctors advised plasma therapy in critical cases of COVID-19. Watch the video for more.

