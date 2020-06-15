Why Indians are cutting down on their shopping budgets post lockdown

Though retail stores are opening up across the country, it will take a while for it to be business as usual. A consumer sentiment survey conducted by Retailers Association of India (RAI) and LitmusWorld says that over 62 per cent of Indian consumers plan to visit retail stores within the first three months of their opening. 41 per cent of consumers have said that their shopping budgets would contract extensively and only 6 per cent talked about higher shopping expenditure. Watch the video for more.



