Why India's fuel prices have jumped even though crude oil prices have crashed

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased across the country. The fuel price hike takes the overall increase in the past 12 days to Rs 6.02 per litre for petrol and Rs 6.4 per litre for diesel. After a break of 82 days, oil marketing companies started increasing petrol and diesel prices from June 7. The rates were frozen soon after the government increased excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up finances. But why are India's fuel prices soaring despite a fall in Brent crude oil prices? Watch the video for more.



