Why the RCEP agreement is important for India

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Ayodhya verdict Live Updates: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 clamped in Uttar Pradesh, other regions of India
3 years after demonetisation cash is still the king!
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis resigns; says Shiv Sena made sure there was no communication
Google India appoints former Star and Disney head Sanjay Gupta as new Country Manager
No charges on NEFT payment from January: RBI
CORPORATE
Star India country head calls it a day in Star, heads to Google India
Why are kirana stores hesitant to partner with Reliance, Amazon and Flipkart?
Sun Pharma Q2 results: Speciality business key to getting US business on track
Bankrupt IVRCL struggles to find buyer; fate of 1,100 employees hangs in balance
Why IndiGo has signed a lopsided deal with loss-making Qatar Airways?
MARKETS
Wockhardt share price falls over 6% post Q2 earnings
Mindtree share price falls over 2% after CFO resigns
DLF shares jump over 8% on robust Q2, inclusion in MSCI index
Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.3 crore shares of YES Bank
Raymond share price rises 20% on demerger announcement, debt reduction plan
MONEY
Are corporate fixed deposits safe? Things to keep in mind before you invest
Is Rs 1 crore enough for your retirement?
Financial tips for working millennials- How to strike a balance between expenditure and savings
Dhanteras 2019: Should you buy sovereign gold bond instead of physical gold?
Don't go blindly after pricing when buying a term insurance, says V Viswanand of Max Life Insurance
INDUSTRY
GVK gets respite in tussle with Adani on Mumbai airport
25% SBI home loan customers are still paying higher interest rates; are you among them?
Taking steps to protect interests of employees: Air India chief on divestment jitters
Auto slowdown: Suzuki sceptical about growth in India after slump in quarterly profits
SBI cuts lending rates by 5 basis points; reduces interest on fixed deposits
TECH
Xiaomi Mi TV 4x50 inch review: Not a perfect smart TV, but best one at Rs 29,999
Looking to buy an air purifier? Check out four fresh models by Havells India
Mi Note 10 to be launched today; how to watch, expected price, specifications
Vivo S5 appears on TENNA; leaked specifications show 48MP camera, Android 9
PUBG Mobile leak reveals new female character named 'Sara'
OPINION
Trouble at Infosys: What to expect from ongoing investigations into the tech giant
Blockchain applications: Bringing in the next wave of new technology jobs
Four major risks facing microfinance in India
Varun Beverages share price gains over 2% on 83% rise in Q2 net profit
Why are markets up when the economy is down? Decoding the divergence
PHOTOS
What employee issues worry Indian employers the most
These are the best air purifiers available in the Indian market
India's largest carmaker monopolises list of bestsellers in October
World Tsunami Awareness Day: A look at deadliest tsunamis in history
Rising seas could erase these cities of the world by 2050
VIDEOS
02:32
Best luxury cruises Indians are opting for, as the market grows
02:22
Three years after demonetisation, Indians blame it for slowdown
01:57
Will govt's booster shot revive the real estate sector?
03:09
No funds for fraud housing projects, Son takes cautious approach
03:54
Why India raised concerns over Pak's Kartarpur Corridor video
MAGAZINE
November 17, 2019
November 3, 2019
October 20, 2019
October 6, 2019
September 22, 2019
SPECIAL
Home
Videos
News Reel
Why the RCEP agreement is important for India
November 6, 2019
India pulled out of RCEP pact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying in Bangkok that his conscience does not permit to agree to the current form of free trade agreement.What is the RCEP and why is it important for India?
Tweet
Embed
Comment
x
<iframe width='100%' height='396' frameborder="0" scrolling=no src="https://www.businesstoday.in/embed/hqsuz1wsrk"></iframe>
More from this section
02:32
Best luxury cruises Indians are opting for, as the market grows
02:22
Three years after demonetisation, Indians blame it for slowdown
01:57
Will govt's booster shot revive the real estate sector?
03:09
No funds for fraud housing projects, Son takes cautious approach
03:54
Why India raised concerns over Pak's Kartarpur Corridor video
03:30
Nilekani on 'unethical practices' charges, IMF calls India a laggard
03:47
After WhatsApp scandal, Israel firm NSO changes its office
01:47
How Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata chooses startups to invest in
02:58
Next wave of reforms soon, says FM; Delhi air quality improves slightly
03:12
Stubble burning: Farmers on crop burning in Punjab, Haryana
02:47
Meet Virat Kohli, the young entrepreneur
03:21
Coca Cola launches Rani Float, Mahindra recalls XUV300 units
03:10
Odd-even exempts EVs, McDonald's dismisses CEO
02:15
This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 3.20 cr; do you own it?
02:13
WhatsApp's snooping scandal: How Pegasus broke into cell phones
02:47
German Chancellor meets Modi, Jio criticises telecom lobby
03:33
How RediGo, Wagon R, Santro performed in the global crash test
03:13
How successful are electric cars like Riva in Saudi Arabia?
03:03
H-1B visa rejection rate rises, job growth improves in May-Aug
00:56
Pentagon releases video of US raid that led to Baghdadi's death
02:20
Ola partners with Microsoft; slowdown temporary, says Ambani
11:41
PM Modi outlines 5 key trends for the global economy at FII
04:14
What Mukesh Ambani said about the slowdown, at Riyadh summit
03:21
Save smart and get your finances in order with these simple tricks
02:10
CEOs and economists suggest how to revive India's economy
03:00
Women in Delhi can now enjoy free DTC bus rides
03:10
PM Modi in Saudi Arabia, impeachment inquiry against Trump
02:05
Why world knew of Baghdadi killing before Trump announced it
01:34
How the US killed ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a raid
04:01
How effective are green crackers in keeping pollution levels in check?
02:52
Bezos loses top spot; economy in transition, says SBI Chairman
05:00
Karinne Brannigan of Dell on investments in Indian market
05:31
Raghuram Rajan criticises the 'autocratic' approach of present govt
02:00
How practical are green crackers as an alternative to conventional ones?
02:40
Samsung updates software, SEC launches probe into Infosys
02:33
Business Today selects India's rising stars in business
02:49
PM Modi meets JP Morgan Council, Uber partners with DMRC
01:47
PM Modi shares his ideas behind governance with Nobel winner Banerjee
01:05
World's highest battlefield Siachen, declared open for tourists
02:20
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee meets PM Modi, calls the meeting 'unique'
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
GVK gets respite in tussle with Adani on Mumbai airport
25% SBI home loan customers are still paying higher interest rates; are you among them?
Star India country head calls it a day in Star, heads to Google India
Why are kirana stores hesitant to partner with Reliance, Amazon and Flipkart?
No states score above 60% on justice delivery system: India Justice Report
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Xiaomi Mi TV 4x50 inch review: Not a perfect smart TV, but best one at Rs 29,999
PUBG Mobile leak reveals new female character named 'Sara'
Looking to buy an air purifier? Check out four fresh models by Havells India
Mi Note 10 to be launched today; how to watch, expected price, specifications
Vivo S5 appears on TENNA; leaked specifications show 48MP camera, Android 9
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE