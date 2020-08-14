Why transformation of PSBs is a must before privatisation

The transformation of PSBs is a must step before undertaking the privatisation exercise, with an objective to create value and not to sell the banks at a cheaper price. PSBs control two-third of Indian banking loans and advances. The government has created five large PSBs by merging multiple banks, which includes The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India. But, what is the correct road map for privatisation of the banks and how can the government accomplish the task? Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today explains.

