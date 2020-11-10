Why US market has skyrocketed after Pfizer vaccine breakthrough

In a major breakthrough in COVID-19 vaccine work, American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech claimed that their vaccine candidate has been found to be 90% effective. The vaccine firms are the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of coronavirus vaccine. The shots made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among 10 possible vaccine candidates in late-stage testing around the world. How Pfizer vaccine will act as a game changer for the US market, Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today explains.

