Wildfires rage in California, state spends $3.7 bn a year fighting fires

The Northern California wildfires burning for more than three weeks, roared to life after being stoked by high winds, spreading at a ferocious rate across an estimated 25 miles (40 kilometers) of mountainous terrain and parched foothills. Around 11 people have died and thousands of homes have been destroyed. Almost 30 fires are raging currently in the state which spends $3.7 bn a year on average, fighting wildfires. The fires have only been worsening with each passing year due to effects of climate change. Watch the video for more.

