Will Avengers: Endgame surpass Avengers: Infinity War in collections?

The film has collected Rs 2,130 crore in its first two days of global release on Wednesday and Thursday in 46 international markets, led by a whopping $154 million in China. With its Day 1 collection, Endgame has become the second-highest opener in Indian box office after Baahubali: The Conclusion, which earned Rs 121 crore on its first day. Will it surpass Avengers : Infinity War too?