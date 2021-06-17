Will Coca Cola rethink its strategy after being snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo?

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo caused a stir when he pushed away Coca-Cola bottles at the Euro 2020 press conference, ahead of his team's first game of the tournament. The 36-year-old replaced soft drinks with a water bottle and said, 'agua' which is a Portuguese term for water. The sportsman also advised people to drink water instead of sugary beverages. Issuing a statement on the matter, which left a big dent in Coca-Cola's market value, the company said that everyone is entitled to their drink preferences and has different 'tastes and needs'. So will big sponsors rethink their strategy after this fiasco? Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Ronaldo's snub wipes $4 bn off Coca-Cola's market value; company responds