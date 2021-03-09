 Will make education a mass movement, says Sisodia : News Reel: Business Today
Will make education a mass movement, says Sisodia

BusinessToday.In | March 9, 2021

Deputy Chief Minister and education minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday addressed  ministers and reporters while announcing Delhi budget 2021. Sisodia talked about the establishment of a Sainik school in Delhi and the upcoming changes in the curriculum of higher classes in government schools. The AAP government announced Rs 16,377 crore for the education sector and had recently approved setting up of the Delhi Board of School Education, with an aim to transform 20 to 25 schools to the board in the upcoming academic year. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Delhi Budget 2021: Rs 9,934 cr for health sector; Rs 16,377 crore for education



