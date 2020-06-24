Will Patanjali's claimed COVID-19 cure Coronil get approved by the govt?

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali group has claimed to have found a cure for coronavirus. On Tuesday, Ramdev launched a drug named 'Coronil' at the Patanjali headquarters in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Patanjali claimed 'Coronil' and 'Swasari' had shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. However, the Union Ministry of Ayush asked Patanjali to provide detailed information about Coronil and studies it conducted. The ministry also advised the company to stop advertising and publicising its claims, until the details were examined. Watch the video for more.



