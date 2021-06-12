Wipro CEO earns Rs 64 cr in FY21; SBI launches new loan scheme

Wipro chief Thierry Delaporte drew $8.8 million (Rs 64 crore) as salary in FY21, regulatory filings showed. This makes him the highest-paid CEO in IT compared to his peers at rival companies such as Infosys and TCS (Tata Consultancy Services); IDBI Bank customers will have to pay Rs 5 per cheque leaf beyond 20 free leaves per year, under the revised charges from next month; The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday introduced a collateral-free loan called 'Kavach Personal Loan' for its customers facing financial stress due to COVID treatment-related expenditures. Watch this and more on News Blast.

