IT services major Wipro said it had completed its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme; Amazon Prime Video is focusing its investments on bringing more content and expanding its service to a larger audience in India; A parliamentary panel has summoned representatives of Facebook and Twitter to appear before it on January 21. Watch this and more on News Blast.

