Women win lawsuit against Google; Tata Sons acquires stake in BigBasket

Google was unable to persuade a judge to block a class-action lawsuit over gender pay disparity. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of 10,800 women who claimed that Google pays men more than women for the same job; Russian hackers behind the attacks on SolarWinds customers in 2020, have launched a new wave of cyberattacks on government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organisations, confirmed Microsoft in a blog; Tata Sons has acquired a majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket through its subsidiary Tata Digital. The stake in BigBasket pits Tata against other rival bigwigs such as Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart and SoftBank-backed Grofers. Watch this and more on News Blast.

