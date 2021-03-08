Women's Day Special: Beginner's guide to investing

A survey by Scripbox shows nearly 60 per cent women save more than 20 per cent of their income every month, of whom 16 per cent save more than 50 per cent of their monthly income. They also continue to be less risk tolerant with 56 per cent women preferring fixed income products such as FDs, PPF, LIC and other tax saving schemes. Gold remained their preferred investment. Shweta Jain, founder, Investography explains why women should start investing independently. She also tells where should women invest apart from gold and bank FDs.

