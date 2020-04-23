 World Bank predicts sharp decline in remittances as pandemic hits migrants : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

World Bank predicts sharp decline in remittances as pandemic hits migrants

April 23, 2020
Remittances to India are likely to drop by 23 per cent from $83 billion last year to $64 billion this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in a global recession. Globally remittances are projected to decline sharply by about 20 per cent this year due to the economic crisis induced by the pandemic and shutdowns, according to a World Bank report on the impact of the COVID-19 on migration and remittances released on Wednesday. The projected fall, which would be the sharpest decline in recent history, is largely due to a fall in the wages and employment of migrant workers, who tend to be more vulnerable to loss of employment and wages during an economic crisis in a host country. Watch the video for more.



