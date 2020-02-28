 Worldwide markets record biggest 1-day drop; Chicken sales down : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Worldwide markets record biggest 1-day drop; Chicken sales down

February 28, 2020

Worldwide markets have plummeted again, deepening a weeklong rout triggered by growing anxiety that the coronavirus will wreak havoc on the global economy. The sweeping selloff pushed the benchmark S&P 500 down 4.4 per cent, its worst one-day drop since 2011. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled nearly 1,200 points; Chicken sales in India have come down over 50 per cent and prices by 70 per cent in the last one month as speculation swirled on social media that chicken causes coronavirus disease, denting both demand and prices; Chinese tech firm ByteDance's TikTok is the most downloaded non-game app of January 2020 in the US. According to app analytics company Sensor Tower, the app was downloaded 7.7 million times combined on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also read: Sensex, Nifty crash: Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in minutes

Read more: Sensex, Nifty crash 3%: Five factors behind the market mayhem

 




