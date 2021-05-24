 Wuhan lab researchers were hospitalised before outbreak: Report : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Wuhan lab researchers were hospitalised before outbreak: Report

BusinessToday.In | May 24, 2021

Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, months before China disclosed the Covid-19 pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a previously undisclosed US intelligence report. The newspaper said the report - which provides fresh details on the number of researchers affected, the timing of their illnesses, and their hospital visits - may add weight to calls for a broader probe of whether the Covid-19 virus could have escaped from the laboratory. The report came on the eve of a meeting of the World Health Organization's decision-making body, which is expected to discuss the next phase of an investigation into the origins of Covid-19. Watch the video for more details.



    More from this section
    01:59
    COVID norms flouted in Chennai amid lockdown relaxation over weekend
    04:12
    Sisodia demands vaccination for class 12 students before Board exam
    02:56
    Moderna refuses Punjab's request; More oxygen reaches Bengaluru
    03:52
    DRDO develops COVID antibody detection kit; Chidambaram slams FM
    03:25
    Adani is second richest Asian; Microsoft to shut down Internet Explorer
    00:43
    Watch : Kerala's V S Sabu ion-based Tesla coil takes internet by storm
    03:01
    Big milestone for America as fully vaccinated people go maskless: Biden
    03:00
    Bitcoin recovers to $38,000; Rel Retail moves NCLT for Future deal
    04:10
    'New' COVID strain detected in Singapore, country denies it
    02:10
    Gujarat hit hard by cyclone Tauktae; 45 dead so far
    03:26
    Delhi govt to support kin of COVID victims; Covaxin trials for children soon
    04:41
    MSMEs: Beyond loan restructuring & regulatory relaxations
    03:06
    Why India has dropped plasma therapy for COVID treatment
    03:09
    Cyclone Tauktae batters COVID-hit India on the West coast
    03:02
    Plasma therapy dropped as COVID treatment; US to continue helping India
    26:33
    Dr Devi Shetty shares how India can save itself from a 3rd wave of COVID-19
    02:38
    Cyclone Tauktae becomes 'very severe', hitting west coast, lashing Mumbai
    01:41
    Watch: DRDO's 1st batch of anti-Covid drug 2-DG released
    03:31
    DRDO's anti-covid drug released; McDonald's to invest Rs 100 cr
    03:23
    Fauci supports Covishield's jab extension; GoAir rebrands to 'Go First'
    05:10
    Govt's new advice on gap between jabs; Is it backed by science?
    04:03
    COVID second wave: China sending poor quality oxygen units to India
    03:10
    Bharat Biotech to share Covaxin formula; Dr Fauci on vaccine dose gap
    03:46
    Fourth COVID wave hits Japan with more infectious variants
    02:58
    Bitcoin plunges to $50,000; OYO moves to 4-day workweek
    04:41
    Valuation is key in IDBI Bank sale; Here's why
    12:53
    States must have the freedom to plan the vaccination: Kiran Shaw
    02:13
    Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw questions India's COVID vaccine policy
    02:44
    Centre orders more vaccines; Foxconn iPhone India output slumps 50%
    03:28
    Oxygen crisis: Armed forces step in to facilitate medical oxygen supplies
    03:29
    'Share vaccine formula with firms', Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre
    04:26
    Delhi deputy CM slams Centre for allocating less vaccine doses
    02:45
    India's GDP growth can dip to 8.2%, says CRISIL; Twitter donates $15 mn
    03:27
    What is black fungus and why it's affecting Covid patients
    06:41
    Vaccines are a long-term solution, pandemic not over yet: Swaminathan
    04:08
    India's data systems must be improved; deaths being undercounted: WHO
    03:03
    Modi's actions 'inexcusable', says Lancet; Emirates to fly free medical aid
    06:13
    Mother's Day Special: How to teach kids about money?
    03:44
    Pichai joins COVID task panel; Tata Motors hikes vehicle prices
    11:09
    12,000% returns YTD ! Is Dogecoin a bubble?