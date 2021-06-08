WWDC 2021: Apple announces FaceTime and other software updates

Apple on Monday made several software-related announcements during its annual developer conference. The tech giant unveiled iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and many more features. The macOS Monterey introduces a host of new features for Mac owners, including most of the new updates that Apple announced for iOS 15 and iPadOS15. These include Share Play, Screen Sharing, Portrait Mode, Voice Isolation on FaceTime, the new QuickNote and more. The company also announced a new design for Safari on the new OS. The web browser by the tech major will support more compact tabs, with a new option of Tab Groups. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: WWDC 2021: Apple announces macOS Monterey with Universal Control, AirPlay to Mac, and more features