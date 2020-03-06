YES Bank crisis: How will customers be affected?

The banking regulator on Thursday superseded the board of the troubled private lender with immediate effect and placed it under a 30-day moratorium. It has also appointed former State Bank of India CFO Prashant Kumar to pull the bank out of a crisis. It has imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000. The moratorium on YES Bank will be in place from March 5 to April 3, for a period of 30 days. The RBI has asked YES Bank depositors not to panic and said a reconstruction plan for the bank will be drawn up in the next few days. Watch the video for more.



