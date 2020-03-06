YES Bank's services down; Trump worried about virus impact

YES Bank's net and mobile banking services went down soon after the government placed it under moratorium and capped withdrawals by customers. The government, on RBI's recommendations, imposed a moratorium on YES Bank from March 5 to April 3; President Donald Trump said the U.S. economy might take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak but predicted the challenge would eventually pass and defended his handling of the crisis; UK domestic airline Flybe has gone bankrupt amid the coronavirus outbreak which has significantly impacted the aviation sector. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

