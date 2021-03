Instagram influencer Hitesha Chandranee was punched by a Zomato delivery boy after they had an argument over delay in order. Soon after she uploaded videos on social media , one with a bloody face and subsequently ones with a bandaged nose, narrating the shocking incident. Zomato has apologised to her on Instagram. Watch the video to know the full story.

