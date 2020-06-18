Zoom, tiktok among Chinese apps on Indian intel radar

Indian intelligence agencies have handed over a list of 52 mobile applications to the Government of India. These applications are reportedly linked to China. The agencies have suggested that the Government of India either block these applications or advise people to refrain from using them. The list of applications includes video conferencing app Zoom and popular social media app TikTok. Some of the other commonly used applications include UC Browser, Xender, SHAREit and Clean-master. Watch the video for more.



