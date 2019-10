Budget 2019: How Modi government wooed the farmers

Interim FM Piyush Goyal announced structured support to vulnerable farmers.Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers was announced.It was a widely anticipated measure by the Modi govt with the elections just round the corner.Farmers having up to 2 hectares of land will get Rs 6,000 per year under the scheme. Watch how the farmers were wooed by the Modi Govt