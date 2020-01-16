 Budget 2020: What does the common man expect from it? : Union Budget: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Budget 2020: What does the common man expect from it?

January 16, 2020
With budget 2020 just around the corner, the common man is hoping for some relief from the government. They are hoping the government would  boost consumer demand by raising disposable income in their hands. All measures supposed to revive the economy have so far been exhausted. There is an urgent need to tackle the slowdown. How can this budget help Indian citizens and what do they expect from it? Watch as Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today talks about the expectations from the upcoming budget.