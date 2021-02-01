Budget 2021: Can this budget boost consumers' confidence?

This year's finance budget will be announced in the backdrop of exceptionally challenging times due to COVID-19. The FMCG sector, however, has witnessed green shoots of recovery thanks to good monsoon, good demand and growth in the personal care and home care segments. Watch the video as Sanjesh Thakur, Partner, Deloitte India, speaks about FMCG industry's expectations from upcoming budget and why the government should spend more on infrastructure and provide consumers with higher disposable income and thus boost consumer confidence.

