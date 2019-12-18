Centre has limited scope to cut taxes: PM-EAC Chairman Bibek Debroy

The Centre neither has the leeway to cut taxes nor it has space to hike Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates to increase revenue, according to Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC) Chairman Bibek Debroy. Speaking to Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today, Debroy also said big bang announcements in the upcoming Union Budget 2020 may not become a reality. He said it is "unrealistic" to expect any big bang announcements in the upcoming budget as the Centre has exhausted its fiscal space. Watch the full interview for more.