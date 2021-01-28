Jobs, livelihood, infrastructure: What is FM's top agenda for Budget 2021?

The covid-19 pandemic has inflicted some real damage to almost all sectors of the economy, infrastructure being one of them. While the government will be busy making up for the economic losses in the upcoming budget, it shouldn't forget that equal importance needs to be given to job creation, economic growth, livelihoods and infrastructure. Watch as Sanjay Kumar, Partner, Deloitte India, talks about the challenges of infrastructure projects and why the government should set up an infrastructure board for the same.

