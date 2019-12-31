Nirmala Sitharaman launches Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure plan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a press conference at National Media Centre in Delhi today where she announced the launch of a National Infrastructure Pipeline Report. She said the country has a compilation of projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore and in next few months, it would reach the Rs 300 lakh crore target. This is the second presser by the FM in less than a week. During her last meet on Saturday, the FM made major announcements including waiving of MDR (merchant discount rate) on payment via RuPay and UPI platforms. According to the FM, the National Infrastructure Pipeline will enable a forward outlook on infrastructure projects. Watch the video for more details.