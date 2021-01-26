Rich should be taxed more to fill the income gap: Abhijit Banerjee

In conversation with India Today TV, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee discussed the economic implications of COVID-led lockdown and ways in which economic growth can be stimulated in the upcoming budget. The discussion revolved around the Oxfam report on rising income inequality among people especially after COVID, when Indian billionaires' wealth rose by up to 35 per cent while 84 per cent households suffered some form of income loss. Watch the video for Banerjee's suggestions on bridging this income gap.