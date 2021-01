Nilesh Shah, Group President and Managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, D.K. Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, National Spokesperson, BJP on Economic Affairs, Gourav Vallabh, Spokesperson, Indian National Congress, and Mukesh Butani, Managing Partner, BMR Legal Advocates discuss both long and short term strategies the govt should adopt to raise resources in the upcoming budget. Watch them in conversation with Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today.