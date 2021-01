The Economic Survey 2020-21 has indicated that the Indian economy is cruising towards a much quicker growth recovery after the 'once-in-a-century' COVID-19 crisis. The survey, prepared by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team, forecasts the real GDP growth to bounce back sharply in FY22. Watch the video for full speech.

