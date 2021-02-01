FM Sitharaman shares indirect tax proposals including a smoother GST system

In a first-ever paperless budget presented today, FM Sitharaman attributed the success of earlier reforms to AI and data analytics. She also introduced some more much-awaited reforms while promising to smoothen the GST structure. Saloni Roy, Senior Director, Deloitte India breaks down the indirect tax proposals in the Budget and explains whether they have met expectations or not. Watch the video for more.

