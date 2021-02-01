Healthcare gets big boost in budget, outlay increased by 137%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the government's Aatmanirbhar packages totalling Rs 27.1 lakh crore to deal with the COVID pandemic, accelerated the pace of structural reforms. In the first ever paperless Union Budget, Sitharaman proposed the introduction of Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore. She added that the programme will help to strengthen health systems in the country. An amount of Rs 35,000 crore will be spent on Covid-19 vaccines as part of the Rs 2.23 trillion spending. Watch the video for more.