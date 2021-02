The Union Budget 2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was all about prioritising key issues including ramping up healthcare spending. The healthcare sector received one of the largest allocations in percentage terms. Ashwin Sapra, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas explains how this budget will help the healthcare industry and scope for improvements. Watch the video.

