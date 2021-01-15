How has the agenda of govt towards reforms changed post COVID?

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog discusses at length the agenda of the government post COVID-19. In conversation with Business Today's Dipak Kumar Mondal, Kumar says that the nature of the reforms would remain the same post COVID-19 with a focus on improving ease of business, ease of living and economic revival. The pandemic has just accelerated the process and there's a greater urgency for economic revival. Once the revival starts, the need is to sustain this revival. Watch the video for more.