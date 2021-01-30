Industry experts on how budget can help economy get back on track

The union budget is set to be announced on February 1 amid expectations of corporates and Indian citizens. Indian economy witnessed a setback during last year, with the coronavirus pandemic raging and lockdowns in place across the country. The new budget is expected to revive the economy and get industries back to the pre-COVID levels. How can the new budget contribute to the economy getting back on track?. Uday Shankar, President, FICCI, Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO, Edelweiss Group, Naina Lal Kidwai, Ex-President, FICCI discuss expectations with India Today.

Also Read: Rebooting Economy 63: Budgeting FY22 with critical information gaps