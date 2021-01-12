What impact will India-China relations have on budget 2021-22?

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2021 in the backdrop of an exceptionally chaotic 2020 which witnessed not just the pandemic but also a souring of India-China relations. FM Sitharaman has raised hopes with a promise to deliver 'a Budget like never before'. Will India-China relations influence the upcoming budget? Gopal Krishna Agarwal, National Spokesperson, BJP speaks to Sumant Banerji of Business Today.

