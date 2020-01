A union budget document has to go through several processes and is prepared in total secrecy. Around 100 officials from the finance ministry settle inside a basement for at least 10 days, a place where the Blue Sheet is prepared. Watch the video for more on how it's kept under wraps till budget day.

Also watch: Davos 2020: Khan worried, calls for UN action on dispute with India



Watch more: Trump on India and China; World will know Pakistan's potential, says Imran