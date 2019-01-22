WEF 2019: India Inc shares expectations from budget at Davos

Many top political leaders including Narendra Modi and Donald Trump have skipped this year's WEF annual meet in Davos but India Inc has more than made up with its strong presence. 140 corporate leaders are attending this time from India. Tulsi Tanti, CMD, Suzlon, Manpreet Badal, Punjab Finance minister, Ramesh Iyer, MD, Mahindra Finance, Ajay Vir Jhakar, Chairman, Bharat Krishak Samaj and Nikhil Prasad Ojha, Prtner, Bain and Company speak to India Today Editor, Rahul Kanwal on budget expectations, upcoming elections and what is hoped to be achieved at Davos this year. Watch the video

